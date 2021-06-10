Comics
Published June 10, 2021

Peach Momoko's Visionary Marvel Comics Saga Continues in 'Demon Days: Cursed Web'

Part three of the 'Demon Days' saga arrives this September!

by Marvel

This September, Peach Momoko’s quarterly series continues with DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB! In this new third installment, Momoko will continue to expertly blend Japanese folklore with the Marvel Comics mythos in a dazzling new story that will introduce fascinating versions of characters like Ghost-Spider, Mystique, and Sabretooth.

DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB

Earlier this year, Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Peach Momoko made her writing and interior art debut in DEMON DAYS: X-MEN. The first entry into a mesmerizing new take on the Marvel Universe, DEMON DAYS: X-MEN was a huge success, demanding multiple printings and receiving critical acclaim. The quarterly series will resume next week in DEMON DAYS: MARIKO, setting the stage for September’s DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB.

DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB will follow Mariko Yashida as she journeys deep into a dark forest to find answers about her past. Instead, she finds a magical wolf with three toes and a strange girl with a pet spider. But there are deadly creatures in these woods too—a mysterious, blue-skinned woman and a giant with super-strength and claws—and they’re after Mariko!

“It’s been a lot of fun carefully thinking about how to reimagine Marvel characters into my Momoko-verse,” Momoko said. “Keeping just enough of the character so people can guess who it is but changing it enough to create something very unique. With that in mind, I love getting to come up with ideas and stories around these characters to tell my story. I hope everyone enjoys the Momoko-verse.”

Check out the main cover above, as well as a sneak peek at interior art belowand don’t miss Peach Momoko’s next epic tale when DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB #1 hits stands in September!

DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB #1
Written by PEACH MOMOKO
Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 9/1

In this article: X-Men, Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy), Sabretooth, Mystique
