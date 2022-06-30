Pride Month Spotlight: Valkyrie

A long, long time ago, back when Odin was still a boy, there were nine Valkyries to protect the Gods. Before the War of the Realms destroyed the legendary warrior goddesses, Rūna and her comrades guarded the Asgardian pantheon and escorted worthy souls to Valhalla. Rūna was the original wielder of Jarnbjorn, a Dwarven-crafted battle ax of Asgardian steel that’s blessed with the blood of the God of Thunder and capable of slicing through the Celestials’ all-powerful armor.

But history (and Rūna herself) would soon forget the role she played in protecting innocent lives and the balance of the divine cosmos. While escorting Alta, the love of her life, to Valhalla, the warrior goddess encountered a decapitated Celestial bound to Knull, the God of the Symbiotes. The headless being trapped Alta’s soul and Rūna inside him, in a space between realms – an endless loop of misery with other entities slain by the All-Black – for a millennium. In time, Rūna even forgot her name.

However, in KING OF BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES (2021) #1, Dr. Jane Foster discovered Rūna. Operating as the only living Valkyrie, Jane was bringing Sentry’s soul to the gates of Valhalla when, in the process, his soul was absorbed into the headless being, which inadvertently freed Rūna. Although Sentry became trapped in the body of the Celestial, Rūna saved Jane Foster from succumbing to its darkness. This battle marked the first time in the Marvel Universe Rūna appeared, as written by Jason Aaron and Torunn Grønbekk with artwork by Nina Vakueva.