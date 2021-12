Ram V and Francesco Manna Deliver a Bloodcurdling New Carnage Series

Already reinventing the symbiote mythos over in hit new VENOM series, Ram V’s thought-provoking work will now spill over into this all new ongoing series starring Venom’s most notorious offspring. And known for his masterful approach to brutal action on titles such as TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN and OLD MAN LOGAN, Franceso Manna’s dynamic art will make this one symbiote story you cannot afford to miss!

The new series will see the Carnage symbiote seeking a new bond after separating from longtime host Cletus Kasady. The two were the most notorious and prolific serial killers in the Marvel Universe but after the events of EXTREME CARNAGE, Cletus’ codex has found a new home, leaving the Carnage symbiote adrift, alone…and deadlier than ever before!