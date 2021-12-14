Ram V and Francesco Manna Deliver a Bloodcurdling New Carnage Series

"This Carnage story is very likely to become the most twisted thing I've written,” Ram V promises. “The killer symbiote has gone through some pretty significant changes in recent times and I've been left with an opportunity to do something new and inventive with the character and the kind of stories you might expect to find in a Carnage book. This is my kind of horror—as frightening in its implications as it is on the page. This is a devilish, scary Carnage and he's setting out to discover just where the bounds of his abilities really lie. Pity those caught in his wake. The Marvel Universe is not ready for what Carnage is turning into."

Be there when Carnage slashes his way through a new era in CARNAGE #1 on March 2!

CARNAGE #1

Written by RAM V

Art by FRANCESCO MANNA

Cover by KENDRIK “KUNKKA” LIM

On Sale 3/2