Read the First Issue of ‘Alligator Loki’
He may be smaller, he may be cuter, but this Loki is ready for trouble.
READ ALLIGATOR LOKI INFINITY COMIC #1!
New on the Marvel Unlimited app: For his entire life Thor has only known one brother, Loki. Known to all as conniving, sneaky, and cunning! But a new Loki is ready to take his place. He may be smaller, he may be cuter, and… an alligator?! But don’t be deceived, Alligator Loki is just as wily as his human counterpart, and he is ready to cause trouble.
New to the vertical Infinity Comics lineup, ALLIGATOR LOKI INFINITY COMIC will release exclusively on the Marvel Unlimited app, with new chapters of the 12-issue series hitting every other Friday. Brought to you by writer Alyssa Wong, artist Robert Quinn, and colorist Pete Pantazis, ALLIGATOR LOKI will follow the triumphs and tricks of the reptilian God of Mischief.
And in the first issue, “family bonding” is the theme—AKA Alligator Loki and Thor get to know one another at an Asgardian amusement park!
Get your first look here, then read the entire first issue.
