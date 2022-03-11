Read the First Issue of ‘Alligator Loki’

New to the vertical Infinity Comics lineup, ALLIGATOR LOKI INFINITY COMIC will release exclusively on the Marvel Unlimited app, with new chapters of the 12-issue series hitting every other Friday. Brought to you by writer Alyssa Wong, artist Robert Quinn, and colorist Pete Pantazis, ALLIGATOR LOKI will follow the triumphs and tricks of the reptilian God of Mischief.

And in the first issue, “family bonding” is the theme—AKA Alligator Loki and Thor get to know one another at an Asgardian amusement park!

Get your first look here, then read the entire first issue.