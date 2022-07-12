Read the First Issue of ‘Avengers Unlimited’ for Free

New to the vertical Infinity Comics lineup, AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC will release exclusively on the Marvel Unlimited app, with new chapters of the weekly series releasing every Tuesday. Creators David Pepose, Farid Karami, DC Alonso, and Davide Tinto kick off the anthology, but expect new story arcs and creative teams monthly.

In its first issue, Captain America and Iron Man are the first round of defense against the Black Ledger! When their sparring session is interrupted by two classic Avengers villains, Taskmaster and corporate saboteur Ghost, the two heroes must spring into action and act on the fly.

Get your first look at AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC here, then read the entire first issue for free! And, continue the story in issue #2, now available on the Marvel Unlimited app.