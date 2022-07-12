Read the First Issue of ‘Avengers Unlimited’ for Free
Iron Man, Thor, She-Hulk, Black Panther, Captain America, and more of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes star in new weekly stories on the Marvel Unlimited app.
READ AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #1!
New on the Marvel Unlimited app: AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC drops its first two issues! In the series’ first six-part arc, Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, She-Hulk, Captain Marvel, and Thor are up against the mysterious machinations of the “Black Ledger.” This foe has assembled classic villains like Ghost, Taskmaster, the Tri-Sentinel, Moonstone, and more to face off against the heroes—but the mastermind behind these attacks has an unknown face…and motive.
New to the vertical Infinity Comics lineup, AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC will release exclusively on the Marvel Unlimited app, with new chapters of the weekly series releasing every Tuesday. Creators David Pepose, Farid Karami, DC Alonso, and Davide Tinto kick off the anthology, but expect new story arcs and creative teams monthly.
In its first issue, Captain America and Iron Man are the first round of defense against the Black Ledger! When their sparring session is interrupted by two classic Avengers villains, Taskmaster and corporate saboteur Ghost, the two heroes must spring into action and act on the fly.
Get your first look at AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC here, then read the entire first issue for free! And, continue the story in issue #2, now available on the Marvel Unlimited app.
Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.
