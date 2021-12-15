Comics
Published December 15, 2021

The Watcher Confronts His Greatest Fear in 'Reckoning War: Trial of the Watcher' #1

Writer Dan Slott and artist Javier Rodríguez explore a different side of the Watcher in new one-shot spinning out of 'Reckoning War' this March!

by Marvel

It’s a Marvel epic 15 years in the making! Dan Slott’s long-awaited RECKONING WAR saga begins this February, kicking off in FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 and then unfolding in the pages of FANTASTIC FOUR

The story will shed light on the First War that rocked the Marvel Universe, a conflict that preceded Asgard, Galactus, and all the heroes you know and love. That war will now reignite and only the Fantastic Four can defend the Universe from the chaos it will unleash. Central to the action will be the Watcher, who has a shocking tale to tell in RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1, an upcoming one-shot written by Slott with art by Javier Rodríguez.

RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1 cover by Javier Rodríguez
RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1 cover by Javier Rodríguez

In all of the Multiverse, there is only one “What If” world that Uatu has avoided watching—one “What If” that he never wished to see. And now it will be revealed—the story that could damn him for all time...and a revelation that could change everything in this Universe.

"One of the key players in all of this is Uatu,” Slott explained to Newsarama. “[The original war] is something the Watchers have been keenly aware of, and the possible thought of it happening again brought Uatu back. Maybe it's time for the Watcher to stop watching and start doing."

Discover the secret that could make Uatu break his sacred oath when RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1 arrives on March 16. And don’t miss the opening shot of the RECKONING WAR when FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 hits stands on February 2!

RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1
Written by DAN SLOTT
Art and Cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ
On Sale 3/16

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Gear

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: New Hasbro Legends Arrive

TV Shows

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Releases First Teaser Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Tom Holland and Zendaya On Where Peter and MJ Are Now

Culture & Lifestyle

Holiday Gift Guide: Swing Into Action with These Spider-Man Finds

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Return to Venom's Early Days in New Series by Venom Co-Creator David Michelinie

In this article: Uatu the Watcher, Fantastic Four

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

Holiday Gift Guide: Partake in the 60th Anniversary Celebrations with These Fantastic Four Finds

Shop on!

17 hours ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Renowned Artist Alex Ross' Graphic Novel 'Fantastic Four: Full Circle' to Arrive Summer 2022

The graphic novel written and illustrated by Ross is the first of the MarvelArts collaboration between Marvel Comics and Abrams ComicArts!

1 day ago

Comics

December 8's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Head to your local comic shop as 'Devil's Reign' begins!

1 week ago

Comics

December 1's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

'Avengers' reaches issue #750! 'Daredevil' comes to a close! And so much more!

2 weeks ago