The Watcher Confronts His Greatest Fear in 'Reckoning War: Trial of the Watcher' #1
Writer Dan Slott and artist Javier Rodríguez explore a different side of the Watcher in new one-shot spinning out of 'Reckoning War' this March!
It’s a Marvel epic 15 years in the making! Dan Slott’s long-awaited RECKONING WAR saga begins this February, kicking off in FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 and then unfolding in the pages of FANTASTIC FOUR.
The story will shed light on the First War that rocked the Marvel Universe, a conflict that preceded Asgard, Galactus, and all the heroes you know and love. That war will now reignite and only the Fantastic Four can defend the Universe from the chaos it will unleash. Central to the action will be the Watcher, who has a shocking tale to tell in RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1, an upcoming one-shot written by Slott with art by Javier Rodríguez.
In all of the Multiverse, there is only one “What If” world that Uatu has avoided watching—one “What If” that he never wished to see. And now it will be revealed—the story that could damn him for all time...and a revelation that could change everything in this Universe.
"One of the key players in all of this is Uatu,” Slott explained to Newsarama. “[The original war] is something the Watchers have been keenly aware of, and the possible thought of it happening again brought Uatu back. Maybe it's time for the Watcher to stop watching and start doing."
Discover the secret that could make Uatu break his sacred oath when RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1 arrives on March 16. And don’t miss the opening shot of the RECKONING WAR when FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 hits stands on February 2!
RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1
Written by DAN SLOTT
Art and Cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ
On Sale 3/16
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Releases First Teaser Trailer
Culture & Lifestyle
Holiday Gift Guide: Swing Into Action with These Spider-Man Finds