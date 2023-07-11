Comics
Published July 11, 2023

Prepare for the ‘Fall of X’ Ahead of this Year’s X-Men Hellfire Gala

Marvel Insiders: Read select issues from the 'Sins of Sinister' event on the Marvel Unlimited app to earn up to 1,000 Marvel Insider points!

by Robyn Belt
road_to_hellfire_gala

Prepare for the FALL OF X!

Marvel Insiders who also subscribe to Marvel Unlimited: Read these select issues from the SINS OF SINISTER event to get the full backstory on the insidious plans of Mister Sinister—plus clones Doctor Stasis, Mother Righteous and Orbis Stellaris—that will continue to play out in X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA (2023) #1, in print and digital comic shops on July 26. Read all six issues in the newest version on the Marvel Unlimited app by July 23 11:59 PM ET to get a total of 1,000 Insider points!

ROAD TO HELLFIRE GALA READING QUEST:

Written by Gerry Duggan alongside an all-star lineup of artists including Kris AnkaJoshua CassaraRussell DautermanAdam KubertPepe LarrazR.B. Silva, and Luciano Vecchio, X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 will officially launch the FALL OF X, turning mutantkind’s greatest night into their worst nightmare. This year's Hellfire Gala will leave the X-Men reeling in the wake of shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths, and so, so much more.

Cover to X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA (2023) #1 by Phil Noto.
Cover to X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA (2023) #1 by Phil Noto.

What are you waiting for, Insiders? Get reading now on the Marvel Unlimited app and start earning those points!

Must be a Marvel Insider, Marvel Unlimited subscriber and complete reading IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #9 & #10, SINS OF SINISTER #1, STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1, NIGHTCRAWLERS (2023) #1 and IMMORAL X-MEN (2023) #1 in the newest version of the Marvel Unlimited app by July 23, 2023 11:59 PM ET to receive points designated. Marvel Insider Loyalty Rewards Program is open to U.S. residents 18+ only. Points will be awarded by July 24, 2023. Visit marvel.com/insider/faq for more details.

Comics

Sinister Four: Every Historic Marvel Universe Moment Witnessed by the Essex Clones

Comics

‘Secret Invasion’: The Greatest Reveals and Most Surprising Skrull Moments

Comics

Mary Jane Wins Big in Her First Appearance as Jackpot in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #31

Games

MARVEL SNAP's New Season Takes Flight with Rise of the Phoenix

TV Shows

‘Secret Invasion’: Samuel L. Jackson on Nick Fury’s ‘Skrullmance’

In this article: Marvel Unlimited, X-Men, The Hellfire Gala, Marvel Insider, Mister Sinister
The Road to Hellfire Gala
