Rob Liefeld Returns to 'X-Force' in 30th Anniversary Special

On this day 30 years ago, X-FORCE #1 debuted and took the comic book industry by storm! Created by Rob Liefeld, X-FORCE #1 was a blockbuster success, selling over 5 million copies to become one of the best-selling single issues in Marvel Comics history.

Commemorating the anniversary of this groundbreaking issue, Rob Liefeld will return to the X-Force saga this November with a new chapter in X-FORCE: KILLSHOT!