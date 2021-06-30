The Comics History of Scarlet Witch and Magneto

Despite learning the truth, and after all that they had been through, Magneto did not accept this new reality and still viewed Wanda as his daughter. He told Wanda as much when she arrived to the island of Mykines after the Hellfire Gala’s fireworks (and Mars’ terraforming) show by the mutants. See how their heartfelt reunion plays out in S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #6, followed by immediate tragedy...

With such a glorious chapter in mutant history, the Hellfire Gala in full swing, and an amiable reunion on the books, how could Scarlet Witch possibly end up dead? And where is her father-not-father now? Find out in X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1, hitting print and digital shelves this August!

