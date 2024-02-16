Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver's Top Sibling Rivalry Moments

SCARLET WITCH AND VISION

The first major rift between Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch stemmed from her budding romance with the Vision. Under the belief that Wanda's relationship with Vision would ultimately end in heartbreak, Pietro confronted his sister about her feelings for their teammate in AVENGERS (1963) #99 by Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith.

Shortly after this conversation, Quicksilver was seriously injured and nursed back to health by the Inhuman Crystal, with whom he fell in love and eventually married. When Pietro greeted Wanda with news about his marriage, she revealed she was dating the Vision in AVENGERS (1963) #110 by Steve Englehart, Don Heck, and John Buscema. Quicksilver responded to this happy news by forbidding the relationship and telling her not to contact him again until she stopped seeing Vision.