SDCC 2022: ‘T.E.S.T. Kitchen’ Infinity Comic Embraces the Culinary Arts

Marvel Comics is expanding into the culinary arts with T.E.S.T. KITCHEN, a brand new Infinity Comic from chef Paul Eschbach and artist E.J. Su.

As announced by Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski at Friday’s Marvel Fanfare panel, T.E.S.T. KITCHEN will follow Anna Ameyama, a high-end chef who decides to take a shot at running her own food truck. However, when Iron Man crash lands on it by accident, she gets offered the chance of a lifetime: a position at Stark Enterprises.

“As Marvel continued to expand our efforts into the culinary space—from our original Food & Comics panels at comic-cons; to developing our food-centric Eat The Universe brand, products, and content; to the culinary concepts you see at places like Avengers Campus—creating an in-universe character to be at the front of all these endeavors only made more sense,” Cebulski told Bloomberg.

“A comic like T.E.S.T. KITCHEN, which contains both stories and recipes, will hopefully appeal to a different kind of viewer/reader than we traditionally reach at Marvel,” he added.