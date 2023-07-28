SDCC 2023: Watch the 'Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soldiers' Panel in Full

The MARVEL: Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soldiers panel at San Diego Comic-Con packed quite a punch as Marvel's Spider-Editor Nick Lowe led a talented lineup featuring Marvel’s superlative solo Super Hero series—with a big name revealed at the end!

There were no shortage of heavy hitters on stage as each creator shed light on their action-packed projects. Joining Marvel's Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, J. Michael Straczynski talked about taking Captain America to the streets of Manhattan, while Moon Knight roams the roads of Egyptian lore in David Pepose’s MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD. Meanwhile the Hulk takes control of Bruce Banner as Phillip Kennedy Johnson continues his new Hulk run.

Watch the full panel now so you don't miss any of the next big stories unfolding in the Marvel Universe!

"Joe, we are so glad to have you back at Marvel," Nick Lowe started off to cheers from the audience. Upon being asked what it was like to be back at Marvel, J. Michael Straczynski (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) said, "It has been just terrific. It's always felt like home to me for a very long time. I had the opportunity, through Tom Brevoort, through Wil Moss, to begin doing short pieces for Marvel for the THANOS book, for the Thor anniversary issue. And then, when they said would you like to do Captain America, I was like, 'YES!' Because I've always been a huge fan of Cap. Whenever I could, I would sneak him into SPIDER-MAN."

Speaking more in depth about the time period he chose for Captain America's story, Straczynski continued, "There was a period between when his mom passed away, his parents passed away, and when he became Captain America—of about four years, give or take—when he was on his own as a 16, 17-year-old kid. And nobody had ever touched that story. I thought, you know, that's a pivotal time. You look at Peter Parker during that time, you look at any other character, that's a formative period. And he was on his own, being scrappy, and I wanted to figure out what made Steve Rogers the man that he became—the hero, later on. What's the inside of the character?"