SDCC 2022: The Super Heroes of South Korea Assemble in 'Tiger Division'

This November, Emily Kim and Creees Lee bring back 'Tiger Division' for the team’s first limited series.

Announced earlier today at San Diego Comic-Con’s Retailer Panel, TIGER DIVISION will take center stage in their first ever solo series this November! Introduced by Jed MacKay last year in books like TASKMASTER and BLACK CAT ANNUAL, the team of South Korea’s fiercest defenders were a breakout hit, and now, fans will learn more about the team in a five-issue limited series written by Emily Kim (SILK) and drawn by Creees Lee (MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY). 

Led by fan-favorite hero White Fox and joined by cryokinetic pop superstar Luna Snow, the unstoppable team consists of:

•    Taegukgi, the patriotic powerhouse with a heart of gold
•    Lady Bright, a card-wielding and mysterious sorceress
•    Mr. Enigma, a street-brawling demigod
•    The General, a living totem
•    And Gun-R II, an android with an attitude

“I'm so excited to be launching Tiger Division's first limited series,” Kim said. “As a lifelong fan of comics, I never thought I'd get the chance to write for an all-Korean group. Hopefully it's not the last and there will be many more Tiger Division stories to come.”

TIGER DIVISION #1 Cover by CREEES LEE

TIGER DIVISION #1 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art and Cover by CREEES LEE
On Sale 11/2

Don’t miss this epic new series starring one of Marvel Comics’ most exciting new super hero teams when TIGER DIVISION #1 arrives on November 3!

