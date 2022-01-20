Comics
Published January 20, 2022

See Marvel's Greatest Stars Honor Historical Figures In New Women's History Month Covers

New variant covers from Sara Pichelli, Betsy Cola, and more coming in March

by Marvel

This March, Marvel Comics is proud to spotlight an all-star lineup of female artists with a new variant cover program commemorating Women’s History Month. Sara Pichelli, Betsy Cola, Jan Bazaldua, Rian Gonzales, Ema Lupacchino, and Karen Darboe will depict some of history’s most inspirational women with a Marvel twist! Fans can see Emma Frost, Sersi, Magik, and Captain Carter pay homage to Queen Elizabeth I, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, and British suffragettes in gorgeous portrait-style covers that will adorn your favorite Marvel series all month long!

Check out the first four WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVERS now and stay tuned for the reveal of the final two variant covers in the coming weeks. Collect all six starting on March 9.

Immortal X-Men #1 - Women's History Month

1/
Captain Carter #1 - Women's History Variant

