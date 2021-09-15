See Your Favorite Heroes Transform into Marvel's Greatest Villains in New Villains' Reign Variant Covers
The villains take over in December as Pete Woods, Todd Nauck, Leinil Francis Yu, and more deliver bold new versions of Marvel’s heroes on new covers!
Spinning out of their Eisner nominated run on DAREDEVIL, Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s DEVIL’S REIGN will launch in December and see Kingpin’s bold scheme to take down every hero ranging from the Fantastic Four to the X-Men! Villains will rule and heroes will fall - and in anticipation of this upcoming crossover event, some of Marvel’s top artists have delivered outstanding new artwork for a brand-new variant cover series! These VILLAINS’ REIGN VARIANT COVERS transform your favorite heroes into some of the fierce foes that will take charge in the upcoming event. Witness unexpected mashups including:
- Captain Marvel as Mole Man
- Hulk as Kingpin
- She-Hulk as Kraven the Hunter
- Black Panther as Sabretooth
- Mary Jane as Nightmare
- Doctor Strange as The Ringmaster
- Captain America as Princess Python
- Thing as Death
Check out the first eight now and stay tuned for more VILLAINS’ REIGN VARIANT COVERS in the weeks ahead!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Culture & Lifestyle
Kevin Feige Hopes to Inspire the Next Generation with 'The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe'