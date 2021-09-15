Comics
Published September 15, 2021

See Your Favorite Heroes Transform into Marvel's Greatest Villains in New Villains' Reign Variant Covers

The villains take over in December as Pete Woods, Todd Nauck, Leinil Francis Yu, and more deliver bold new versions of Marvel’s heroes on new covers!

by Marvel

Spinning out of their Eisner nominated run on DAREDEVIL, Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s DEVIL’S REIGN will launch in December and see Kingpin’s bold scheme to take down every hero ranging from the Fantastic Four to the X-Men! Villains will rule and heroes will fall - and in anticipation of this upcoming crossover event, some of Marvel’s top artists have delivered outstanding new artwork for a brand-new variant cover series! These VILLAINS’ REIGN VARIANT COVERS transform your favorite heroes into some of the fierce foes that will take charge in the upcoming event. Witness unexpected mashups including:

HULK #2 Villains' Reign Variant Cover by Pete Woods
HULK #2 Villains' Reign Variant Cover by Pete Woods

Check out the first eight now and stay tuned for more VILLAINS’ REIGN VARIANT COVERS in the weeks ahead!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Announcing the 2021 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit

Movies

'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings': Meet Morris, the Creature from Ta Lo

Culture & Lifestyle

Kevin Feige Hopes to Inspire the Next Generation with 'The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings': Simu Limu and Awkafina on the MCU’s Newest Best Friend Duo

Comics

Return to the Wastelands of "Old Man Logan" in Brand-New Series of 'Wastelanders' Comics

In this article: Daredevil (Matthew Murdock), Kingpin
1/
AVENGERS #51 Villains’ Reign Variant Cover by PETE WOODS

Related

Comics

Kingpin’s New Thunderbolts Begin the Purge of Marvel's Super Heroes in 'Devil's Reign'

Check out the cover of 'Devil's Reign' #2 and learn about new tie-ins to the upcoming Marvel Comics event!

2 days ago

Comics

The Future of the Marvel Universe is Timeless

See what 2022 holds for Marvel Comics in 'Timeless' #1, a special one-shot arriving in December

6 days ago

Comics

Kingpin Unleashes Hell on the Marvel Universe in 'Devil's Reign'

Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s 'Devil's Reign,' a brand-new Marvel Comics event, kicks off in December! WHO WILL REIGN?

1 week ago

Comics

September 8's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

'Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land'! 'Defenders'! 'Savage Avengers'! And so much more!

1 week ago