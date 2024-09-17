September 18's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

VENOM WAR rages on in Erica Schultz and Luciano Vecchio's VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS (2024) #2, where Black Widow gains new symbiote allies—Flash Thompson, Agent Anti-Venom, and Liz Allan, Misery—in the VENOM WAR! And they're winning the fight—until they come face-to-face with the zombiote horde swallowing all of New York! One of Widow's teammates may hold the key to victory—but the price they'll need to pay may be too steep!

Meanwhile, Deadpool kills… a symbiote plague?! The Merc with a Mouth bit off more than he can chew—a horde full of ravening zombiotes! Who has Wade not @#$'d off badly enough to actually lend him a hand? Fan-favorite DEADPOOL scribe Cullen Bunn is back for more mercenary mayhem in VENOM WAR: DEADPOOL (2024) #1 with artist Rob Di Salvo!

Then, INFINITY WATCH draws nearer to its end with SPIDER-BOY ANNUAL [IW] (2024) #1 by Steve Foxe, Derek Landy, Carlos Nieto, and Sara Pichelli. Spider-Boy is juggling being Spider-Man's sidekick, keeping his friends safe and just being a regular kid. But nothing stops him from jumping in when trouble is brewing! This time he's joined by Multitude, who has the Soul Stone, and Prince of Power, who has the Power Stone (of course!), as they face off against a mysterious evil they vow to stop!

Celebrate 50 years of Deathlok with DEATHLOK 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL (2024) #1! Luther Manning became one of Marvel's most recognizable cyborgs as his astonishing tales set the standard for comic-book sci-fi and dystopian futures! Now we travel back to the ruins of Manhattan for an action-packed, laser-blasting, building-smashing, explosive adventure uncovering secrets of a world that will excite new and longtime fans. Travel to the world of tomorrow that went horribly wrong, filled with danger around every corner, brutal villains, a reluctant half-man, half-machine hero named Deathlok and an ending designed to shock your technology-tormented brain!

Many have borne the title Spirit of Vengeance and, as its most recent claimant has embarked on its final ride to explosive results, others still stir in the darker corners of the Marvel Universe! And one, in particular, has a stronger connection to two Ghost Riders than the rest, and after years, it's ready to show its fangs again at last in Sabir Pirzada and Sean Hill's SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE (2024) #1!

Over in the new Ultimate Universe, meet the mutants' new mentor, Psylocke! After the climactic finale of issue #6 and the surprise new teammate they found, Mei, Hisako, Nico and the mutants need some guidance in ULTIMATE X-MEN (2024) #7 by Peach Momoko! Fortunately, the mysterious Kanon is an older student with a surprising amount of expertise…

Attend Dazzler's world tour, meet a new Spirit of Vengeance, join Deadpool's battle against the zombiotes, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN FACSIMILE EDITION (2024) #260

AVENGERS (2023) #18

DAZZLER (2024) #1

DEADPOOL (2024) #6

DEATHLOK 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL (2024) #1

INCREDIBLE HULK (2023) #17

SPIDER-BOY ANNUAL [IW] (2024) #1

SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD (2024) #2

SPIDER-SOCIETY (2024) #2

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE (2024) #1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #50

ULTIMATE X-MEN (2024) #7

VENOM WAR: DEADPOOL (2024) #1

VENOM WAR: LETHAL PROTECTORS (2024) #1

VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS (2024) #2

WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT (2024) #3

X-FACTOR (2024) #2

X-MEN (2024) #4

New Collections

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 1 MARK TEXEIRA COVER

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 6 HC

MICRONAUTS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MICHAEL GOLDEN COVER

SHE-HULK BY RAINBOW ROWELL VOL. 5: ALL IN TPB

STAR WARS: THRAWN ALLIANCES

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2: SUPERIOR SPIDER-ISLAND

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC STUART IMMONEN SYMBIOTE COVER

VENOM BY AL EWING VOL. 7: EXSANGUINATION TPB

VENOM MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: SHIVER TPB

VENOM: THE SAGA OF EDDIE BROCK TPB

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #2

AVENGERS (2023) #15

BLOOD HUNT (2024) #3

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 FACSIMILE EDITION (2024) #1

FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #21

GIANT-SIZE DAREDEVIL (2024) #1

G.O.D.S. (2023) #8

INCREDIBLE HULK (2023) #13

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #21

SCARLET WITCH (2024) #1

SCARLET WITCH (2024) #2

SCARLET WITCH (2024) #3

SPIDER-BOY (2023) #8

SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN (2024) #3

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #47

STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #2

ULTIMATE X-MEN (2024) #4

UNCANNY X-MEN (2024) #1

X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT - JUBILEE [BH] (2024) #1

X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE (2024) #1

