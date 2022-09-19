September 21's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Meanwhile, Judgment Day continues in Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti's A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022) #5—and it may just be too late for the inhabitants of the Marvel Universe. Then, in AVENGERS (2018) #60 by Mark Russell and Greg Land, Hawkeye is called upon to justify his existence. As a benchmark, Hawkeye must prove that he brings at least as much joy and usefulness to the world as a randomly chosen mailbox, which, admittedly, is a pretty high bar.

The Multiverse is also keeping busy, with AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #9 assembling the Avengers from every corner of creation as never before, for the war of all wars is looming—and when there's war, you know it's time to call in the Corps, the most hard-hitting special ops squadron of elite high fliers and photon-armed commandos ever called to service: The Carol Corps. Likewise, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2022) #4 swings into action with Spider-Ham, Spider-Mobile, Sun-Spider, and Spinstress.

Additionally, Jed MacKay and Lee Garbett take Wong center stage in STRANGE (2022) #6. Someone has stolen pieces of his memory, but he's going to need them back to stop the Blasphemy Cartel. It's up to Wong and Bats to retrace their steps to find the truth! But could this memory be better off forgotten?

Fight alongside the Carol Corps, meet Spinstress, find Wong's missing memories, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022) #5

AVENGERS (2018) #60

AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #9

CARNAGE (2022) #6

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2022) #4

FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #47

IRON CAT (2022) #4

JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR (2022) #4

LEGION OF X (2022) #5

MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS (2022) #4

NEW MUTANTS (2019) #30

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #27

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN (2022) #3

STRANGE (2022) #6

ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN (2022) #2

X-MEN LEGENDS (2022) #2

X-MEN UNLIMITED: X-MEN GREEN (2022) #2

X-TERMINATORS (2022) #1

New Collections

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 9: THE WEAKEST ONE THERE IS TPB (2021) #9

MOON KNIGHT EPIC COLLECTION: BUTCHER'S MOON TPB (2022) #1

PETER PORKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-HAM: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB (2020) #2

Marvel Unlimited

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #5

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #44

IRON FIST #4

IRON MAN #20

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #1

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #4

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #3

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #2

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #24

THE MARVELS #11

WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES #4

WOLVERINE #22

X-MEN RED #3

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!