September 25's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

As VENOM WAR rages on in VENOM WAR: DAREDEVIL (2024) #1 by Christopher Condon and Lan Medina, Manhattan finds itself besieged by an infectious new strain of symbiotes—one that drives their living hosts to an all-encompassing hunger for human flesh and can even reanimate the dead! As the horde of zombiotes descends on Hell's Kitchen, the two Daredevils must rise up to stand as the last line of defense—but will they be enough to stem the tide, or will their brains be first on the menu?

Meanwhile, as the two Venoms fight, a darker strain of symbiotes—the zombiotes—slither across New York City in Cavan Scott and Juan Jose Ryp's VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES (2024) #2. The dead are reanimated into Crawlers! The living possessed as Swingers—all intent on turning the entire city into mindless killing machines! An unlikely team—led by She-Hulk, Hellcat, and Shocker—could be humanity's only hope!

Then, when new, lethally powerful and completely untrained young mutants show up on Rogue's doorstep with no knowledge of how they got there, a grieving Rogue seeks to take Xavier's place in guiding them to the light… while darkness from the past returns to destroy the X-Men, one at a time, in UNCANNY X-MEN (2024) #3 by Gail Simone and David Marquez!

Across the cosmos in Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo's PHOENIX (2024) #3, Jean Grey faces death from above—and below! Saving a planet full of kidnapping victims who've disappeared from the gaudy whirlwind of Gameworld—seems like just another day in space for Jean Grey! Though… she did get the tip-off from her less-than-forthright father-in-law, legendary pirate Corsair of the Starjammers crew… and the kidnappers are none other than the children of Thanos themselves, the dread Black Order. And yet… somehow… it's all about to get a whole lot worse!

Over in the new Ultimate Universe, the Sinister Six make their first strike in ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2024) #9 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto! But who are the Sinister Six? The first member throws down with Spider-Man and Green Goblin in this action-packed issue! Plus, with Tony Stark's return, Peter must also explore the limitations of his new suit…

Meet the new Infinity Watch, battle zombiotes with the Daredevils, face the Ultimate Sinister Six, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

AVENGERS ANNUAL (2024) #1

CHASM: CURSE OF KAINE (2024) #2

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR (2024) #3

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP (2024) #2

NAMOR (2024) #3

NYX (2024) #3

PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT (2024) #2

PHOENIX (2024) #3

PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER (2024) #2

STAR WARS: AHSOKA (2024) #3

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #58

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2024) #9

UNCANNY X-MEN (2024) #3

VENOM WAR: DAREDEVIL (2024) #1

VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES (2024) #2

WOLVERINE: REVENGE (2024) #2

X-FORCE (2024) #3

New Collections

DEAD X-MEN TPB

EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 3 ANTHONY WINN COVER

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: COUNTER-EARTH MUST DIE TPB

GENERATION X EPIC COLLECTION: PRIDE AND PENANCE

SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: 'TIL DEATH DO US...

SPIDER-MAN: THE COMPLETE BLACK COSTUME SAGA OMNIBUS RON FRENZ COVER

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: UNHOLY ALLIANCE TPB

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 9

X-TREME X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 SALVADOR LARROCA STORM & WOLVERINE COVER

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #257 FACSIMILE EDITION (2024) #257

BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #2

CAPTAIN AMERICA (2023) #10

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2023) #9

DOCTOR STRANGE (2023) #16

DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #2

IMMORTAL THOR (2023) #12

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2022) #19

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK (2023) #9

SPIDER-WOMAN (2023) #8

STAR WARS: JANGO FETT (2024) #4

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #52

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2024) #6

VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY (2024) #2

VENOMVERSE REBORN (2024) #1

WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #2

