'Uncanny X-Men' #2 First Look Introduces Some Powerful New Mutants
In a special first look at 'Uncanny X-Men' #2, Rogue, Gambit, and Wolverine tussle with new mutants Calico, Deathdream, and Jitter.
Krakoa has fallen, but mutantkind still needs the X-Men.
In UNCANNY X-MEN (2024) #2 by Gail Simone and David Marquez, Rogue, Gambit, and Wolverine come face-to-face with the next generation of mutants: Becca Constance Simon-Pinette, AKA Calico; Hotoru, AKA Deathdream; Sofia Yong, AKA Jitter; and Valentin Correa, AKA Ransom. As their first encounter gets off to an explosive start in the Louisiana swamps, Dr. Corina Ellis confronts one of her mutant prisoners at the X-Mansion-turned-prison.
A special first look at UNCANNY X-MEN (2024) #2 pits Gambit against Calico, whose psychic connection to her horse Ember allows her to manifest new forms for her steed, and Jitter, who can channel any skill or power for a very brief period of time. Meanwhile, Wolverine faces Deathdream, whose death state allows him to summon souls and the power of the unliving. In one page, Dr. Ellis stalks the halls of the X-Mansion with Captain Ezra, her second in command, while she confronts her prisoner Siryn in another.
Meet the new class in a special first look at UNCANNY X-MEN #2 below!
UNCANNY X-MEN #2
Written by GAIL SIMONE
Art and Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
On Sale 9/11
Do these X-Men have what it takes to carry on Professor X's dream in a post-Krakoa world? Find out in UNCANNY X-MEN #2, on sale September 11! Additionally, meet new mutants Calico, Deathdream, Jitter, and Ransom in the series of digital trading cards below.
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!