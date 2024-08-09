'Uncanny X-Men' #2 First Look Introduces Some Powerful New Mutants

Krakoa has fallen, but mutantkind still needs the X-Men.

In UNCANNY X-MEN (2024) #2 by Gail Simone and David Marquez, Rogue, Gambit, and Wolverine come face-to-face with the next generation of mutants: Becca Constance Simon-Pinette, AKA Calico; Hotoru, AKA Deathdream; Sofia Yong, AKA Jitter; and Valentin Correa, AKA Ransom. As their first encounter gets off to an explosive start in the Louisiana swamps, Dr. Corina Ellis confronts one of her mutant prisoners at the X-Mansion-turned-prison.

A special first look at UNCANNY X-MEN (2024) #2 pits Gambit against Calico, whose psychic connection to her horse Ember allows her to manifest new forms for her steed, and Jitter, who can channel any skill or power for a very brief period of time. Meanwhile, Wolverine faces Deathdream, whose death state allows him to summon souls and the power of the unliving. In one page, Dr. Ellis stalks the halls of the X-Mansion with Captain Ezra, her second in command, while she confronts her prisoner Siryn in another.

Meet the new class in a special first look at UNCANNY X-MEN #2 below!