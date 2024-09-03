September 4's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

The VENOM WAR rages on in VENOM WAR (2024) #2 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello, and Carlos Nieto, where Eddie and Dylan Brock—father and son—engage in a bloodthirsty battle to determine the one true Venom! But there's one more contender entering the ring: the Amazing Spider-Man! And the vengeful Meridius begins his endgame, unleashing mindless half-zombie, half-symbiote zombiotes upon New York City and threatening to transform heroes, villains and innocents into his bloodthirsty servants!

Meanwhile, Peter Parker is back in black over in Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Greg Land's VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN (2024) #2! Eddie and Dylan Brock battle over the symbiote—but Venom has already chosen: his first host—Peter Parker, the Amazing Spider-Man! But this time, Pete and the symbiote are working together. And with Mary Jane, AKA Jackpot, on his side, Spidey might be the one true victor in the VENOM WAR!

Elsewhere, INFINITY WATCH continues in MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL (2024) #1 by Derek Landy, Dan Watters, Valentina Pinti, and Marco Renna. Newly bonded to an Infinity Stone and with Star hot on her tail, Colleen Wing is quite literally fighting for her life! Will a run-in with Moon Knight help turn the tide in her favor, or will Colleen's lack of control over her new powers create another enemy for herself? Strap in, True Believers—things are about to get rocky!

Then, a new zombie virus is unleashed… and Groot is patient zero in Thomas Krajewski and Jason Muhr's MARVEL ZOMBIES: DAWN OF DECAY (2024) #1! Groot feels bad—not only because Rocket's latest scheme put them firmly in the crosshairs of the Avengers, but also he's just plain sick! Sap-dripping nose and all. Things go from bad to apocalyptic, however, after an ill-timed sneeze in Captain America's face has unforeseeable consequences! Suddenly, Groot is being attacked by a horde of zombified Avengers, and only he and Hulk, with his impenetrable green skin, remain impervious. Now it's up to these two heroes to team up and fight their way through a blighted New York City to Banner's lab in Avengers Tower to find a cure before it's too late. But can Groot keep the hero in check and on track, or will Hulk unleash his deadly might on the zombies they once called friends?

Over in the new Ultimate Universe, the fate of the Ultimate Fantastic Four comes to light for ULTIMATES (2024) #4 by Deniz Camp and Phil Noto! Doom's years of torture at the hands of the Maker finally catch up to him in this secret history of the real Reed Richards! And tensions rise among the Ultimates when Doom might be more fixated on re-creating the life he should have had than the life he's got…

Meet the Exceptional X-Men, swing into VENOM WAR with Spider-Man, discover the fate of the Ultimate Fantastic Four, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

DAREDEVIL (2023) #13

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN (2024) #1

GET FURY (2024) #5

IMMORTAL THOR (2023) #15

INCREDIBLE HULK (2023) #16

KID VENOM (2024) #2

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME THOR (2024) #1

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: FACSIMILE EDITION (2024) #9

MARVEL ZOMBIES: DAWN OF DECAY (2024) #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #24

MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL (2024) #1

SCARLET WITCH (2024) #4

SPIDER-BOY (2023) #11

SPIDER-MAN: HOMEROOM HEROES (2024) #1

STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE - KELNACCA (2024) #1

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN (2024) #7

ULTIMATES (2024) #4

UNCANNY X-MEN: FACSIMILE EDITION (2024) #274

VENOM WAR (2024) #2

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN (2024) #2

New Collections

AGATHA HARKNESS: THE SAGA OF THE SALEM WITCH TPB

CARNAGE VOL. 2: SYMBIOSIS NECROSIS TPB

DARKHOLD: THE SAGA OF THE BOOK OF SINS TPB

DEADPOOL EPIC COLLECTION: JOHNNY HANDSOME TPB

MARVEL-VERSE: SCARLET WITCH GN-TPB

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 4 - WHEN MEET THE IMMORTALS GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

MYSTIC OMNIBUS HC BRANDON PETERSON COVER

SPIDER-PUNK: ARMS RACE

STAR WARS VOL. 8: THE SITH AND THE SKYWALKER

X-FACTOR: THE ORIGINAL X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 SIMONSON FIRST ISSUE COVER

X-MEN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 6

Marvel Unlimited

AVENGERS ANNUAL FACSIMILE EDITION (2024) #10

AVENGERS: TWILIGHT (2024) #6

BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #1

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2024) #4

JACKPOT & BLACK CAT (2024) #3

MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #1

NIGHT THRASHER (2024) #4

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER (2024) #4

SPIDER-BOY (2023) #7

SPIDER-PUNK: ARMS RACE (2024) #4

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL - BLACK, WHITE & RED (2024) #2

STAR WARS: JANGO FETT (2024) #3

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2024) #5

