Shang-Chi’s Origin Series Is Now an Infinity Comic
The complete run by Gene Luen Yang, Dike Ruan, and Philip Tan will be adapted for the vertical format, only on the Marvel Unlimited app!
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Download our all-new, supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today and save 50% off your first month!
New this week on Marvel Unlimited: The first three issues of SHANG-CHI: BROTHERS & SISTERS INFINITY COMIC, the vertical, Infinity Comics edition of SHANG-CHI (2020) from Gene Luen Yang, Philip Tan, and Dike Ruan!
An ancient and evil secret society has stayed in hiding since the death of their leader, Zheng Zhu. But now his successor has been chosen to shift the balance of power in the world—Zheng Zhu's son, Shang-Chi! Discover the secrets to Shang-Chi's past that will change his world forever. An epic tale of family, betrayal, and justice!
The eight-part series will drop in two installments. The first three issues are available now, and issues four through eight will drop next Friday, November 19. Told in scrolling, vertical format, SHANG-CHI: BROTHERS & SISTERS INFINITY COMIC will revisit the classic legend of Shang-Chi’s origin, a family reunion like none other that directly impacts Shang-Chi’s current ongoing series.
Get a sneak peek at SHANG-CHI: BROTHERS & SISTERS INFINITY COMIC #1, and see what other Infinity Comics are new on the Marvel Unlimited app this week:
THIS WEEK’S INFINITY COMICS
- X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #11
- HULKLING & WICCAN INFINITY COMIC #2
- FANTASTIC FOUR INFINITY COMIC #1 SERIES DEBUT!
- SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN INFINITY COMIC #2
- GHOST RIDER INFINITY COMIC #6
- DEADPOOL: INVISIBLE TOUCH INFINITY COMIC #5
- IT'S JEFF INFINITY COMIC #11
- SHANG-CHI: BROTHERS & SISTERS INFINITY COMIC #1
- SHANG-CHI: BROTHERS & SISTERS INFINITY COMIC #2
- SHANG-CHI: BROTHERS & SISTERS INFINITY COMIC #3
Enjoy this week’s Infinity Comics, and many more, exclusively on the Marvel Unlimited app. Download this award-winning experience for iOS or Android devices today.
Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!