The Story of Shang-Chi with Gene Luen Yang

Ultimately what we decided to focus on was his family relationships. His father is no longer known as Fu Manchu. In SECRET AVENGERS they revealed that his father went by many names and the one we are calling him now is Zheng Zu. He’s still a Super Villain, but we tried to make him a little more sympathetic. The core dynamic of the son not wanting to be like his dad; that we kept. I feel like that’s so relatable. Even if we have the best relationship with our parents, there are things from their lives that we don’t want to repeat, and we still sometimes find ourselves repeating those things. For me, my dad is not a Super Villain, but sometimes when I’m talking to my kids, his voice comes out and I didn’t even mean for it to happen. I’ve made conscious choices to parent differently from my dad, but his voice still comes out. That’s the idea that we’re trying to put at the core of SHANG-CHI.

With what you have going on regarding his father’s legacy and encountering his siblings, the core of the book is about finding your own identity both within and separate from your family’s?

Yeah, that is the core. All of us have this tension between wanting to be part of a family and also wanting to be an individual. I think for children of immigrants there is an extra oomph to that. For many immigrant families, that family is such an important part of the experience. When parents are establishing themselves in America, family is all you can rely on. For immigrants’ kids like me, there is this tension between wanting to establish ourselves as individuals and how that fits with being part of a family. For Shang-Chi, that’s exacerbated because his family are Super Villains. He wants to be good like his friends in the Avengers and then he wants to turn his family’s organization good, but there’s always that tension.

While we’re on the topic of his family, talk to me about developing Shang-Chi’s siblings—both for the limited series and the ongoing. How much of that was brought to you and how much did you come up with?

That was an idea that came about during my early conversations with Darren. With the pieces we’re keeping in place for his father, he’s still a Super Villain and he’s still been around for hundreds of years, so a guy like that is going to have a lot of kids. He’s a powerful man, he’s going to have a lot of kids. We thought it would be fun to play with that dynamic. If the core dynamic of the series is the relationship between son and father, we could add tension and nuance to that by introducing a bunch of siblings. Also they all have slightly different views of their dad. With siblings you have to love them, but you don’t have to like them, and we thought that would be fun to play with.