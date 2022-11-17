'Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings' #1 First Look Shows a New Side of His Villainous Father

Shang-Chi spent his whole life fighting to free himself from the influence of his villainous father Zheng Zu. However, in SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF THE TEN RINGS (2023) #1 by Gene Luen Yang and Michael Yg, he'll discover a new side of the man he thought he knew so well.

A one-shot issue that concludes Yang's Shang-Chi saga, SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF THE TEN RINGS (2023) #1 sends Shang-Chi back in time, where he meets a much younger version of Zheng Zu. With no one else to turn to, Shang-Chi ends up fighting alongside his father, which leads him to discover a side of Zheng Zu that he's never seen before – one that is, perhaps, not as evil as he may have expected.

A special first look at SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF THE TEN RINGS #1 shows Shang-Chi swing into action alongside his siblings Zhilan, Esme, and Takeshi during a battle against a former warrior of the Deadly Hand. In another page, he tumbles through a portal, landing directly in the path of a young Zheng Zu. Without wasting time, Shang-Chi finds himself using the Ten Rings to fight back against some warriors on horseback, while Zheng Zu holds his own with sorcery.

See Shang-Chi join forces with Zheng Zu in a special first look at SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF THE TEN RINGS #1 below!