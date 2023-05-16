Cindy Moon, AKA Silk, Goes Noir

Since we’re going to explore a few different genres in this story, why start with a Los Angeles-set crime drama?

EMILY KIM: I’ve always loved the noir world and thought Cindy would kick ass there. It was wish fulfillment for me as a writer to put her there.

Did you see Cindy as somebody who would naturally settle into the detective role based on her past experiences? Or does she have to work at it?

EMILY KIM: Cindy naturally has the skill set needed to be a detective. She’s sharp, observant, and persistent. In the series, however, she’ll face some other roles that she’s less suited for.

What can you say about the threats facing Silk both fist-to-face as well as behind the scenes?

EMILY KIM: There will be formidable threats for Silk to face both on a physical and psychological front. So, she’ll need help to battle both sides.

Are there any elements carrying over from the previous SILK series that we can look forward to?

EMILY KIM: There are characters from the SILK series prior to mine, from [writer] Maurene Goo’s series, that we are all excited to see return.

What lasting effects will the events of this story have on Cindy that you can tease?

EMILY KIM: Someone who has been by Cindy’s side for a long time will be able to step into a larger role in this series, which may impact the future.

How is it working with a new artist in the form of Ig Guara?

EMILY KIM: Ig is fantastic. He always finds new ways to wow me on the page by perfectly balancing the emotion of the characters with various panel angles.

What kinds of scenes did you feel played to Ig’s strengths?

EMILY KIM: Ig has terrific action sequences. The way he composes a fight always feels fresh and new.