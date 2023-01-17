Maximum Carnage Is Unleashed on Marvel 2099 in 'Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis'

Last year, Marvel Comics celebrated the 30th anniversary of its first venture into the dystopian far-future of 2099 with SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS, which kicked off a new era of this iconic Marvel timeline with new heroes, fresh threats, and thrilling insights into the twisted corporate-run society that fans know and love... and the wild new age of 2099 is just beginning!

This May, Steve Orlando is back with SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS, a follow up five-issue limited series that will see Miguel O’Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099, forced to defend his broken world from an overwhelming new threat!

Joining Orlando this time will be artist Justin Mason, known for his recent eye-catching work in SPIDER-PUNK. Together, they’ll shatter expectations with the most bombastic 2099 saga yet as Nueva York is wrapped in the deadly tendrils of a brand-new Carnage! Luckily, Spider-Man 2099 won’t face it alone as he assembles a team of 2099 heroes, including redefined fan-favorites like Punisher 2099 and Daredevil 2099 and brand-new characters like Blade 2099!

As society begins to crumble, Spider-Man 2099 will need all the help he can get—but does the public even want his help? Or do they all just want to watch this world burn? SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS will release on a weekly schedule, allowing readers to experience 2099 thrills each week in May!

“It's great to be back to 2099—and not just build on EXODUS, but also the past three incredible decades of pioneering, innovative cyberpunk work done in the world of 2099,” Orlando said. “When we last saw Spider-Man 2099, he was decimating the black card elite and upending social order to help the neighborhood. Help everyday people. But even he didn't expect how his actions would spark an outburst of vengeance and blood—with a monster at its head. I'm so excited to be back and to be working with Justin Mason! Together, we've got even more 2099 classics coming your way, along with new debuts, of course! Earth-2099 is set for Carnage like none it's ever seen.”

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #1