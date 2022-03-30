The Identity of the Spider-Smasher Revealed
Spider-Smasher makes their debut in 'Miles Morales: Spider-Man' #38, on sale May 4.
Revealed last month in a cryptic teaser, there’s a new Spider hero on the horizon. Dubbed Spider-Smasher, the mysterious warrior from the future will debut in the pages of May’s MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #38.
Created by writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Christopher Allen, Spider-Smasher will play a vital role in an upcoming story that sees Miles Morales on a dangerous inter-dimensional quest. The encounter will have a profound impact on Miles when it’s revealed that Spider-Smasher is none other than a grown-up and extremely badass version of his baby sister, Billie Morales!
Also known as Capitán Billie, Miles will meet her when he finds himself in the Empire of the Spider, a timeline where Miles' clone Selim was victorious, and the only thing standing in the evil Spider-Man's way is a rebellion led by Billie!
“It blows my mind that, not only do I get to draw a chapter in one of the greatest sagas of all time, but I get to add something this significant to the story of one of my favorite characters!” Allen said.
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #38
Written by SALADIN AHMED
Art by CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Design Variant Cover by CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Variant Cover by SERGIO DÀVILA
Spoiler Variant Cover by SKAN
Variant Cover by JEN BARTEL
Skrull Variant Cover by ERNANDA SOUZA
On Sale 5/4
Fans can see SPIDER-SMASHER in action below in a series of variant covers for the issue, including one showcasing Allen’s original design sheet for the character.
Retailers, don’t forget to order your copies of MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #38 by Monday, April 4!
