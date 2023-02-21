Spider-Punk Takes On Punk Rock Carnage to Save Brooklyn

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Carlos Hernandez, Eleonora Carlini, and Fer Sifuentes-Sujo: Now that Spider-Punk has removed Norman Osborn from power, what’s next for our favorite Brooklynite? Neighborhood domination! Wait, what?! How do a symbiote, an electric guitar, a song, and a dog help Spider-Punk save Brooklyn? Find out in SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED #38!

This standalone special is the first chapter in a series of three one-shots that will explore the furthest corners of the Spider-Verse web. The Amazing Spider-Ma’am will take the spotlight in next Tuesday’s SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED #39, followed by a Silk solo story, “Story of My Life” in SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED #40 on March 7.

But for now, prepare for the punk rock Carnage! Take a peek at our preview to SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED #38, and stay tuned for fresh chapters from the Spider-Verse anthology series each Tuesday on the Marvel Unlimited app!