Comics
Published February 21, 2023

Spider-Punk Takes On Punk Rock Carnage to Save Brooklyn

It all goes down in ‘Spider-Verse Unlimited’ #38 on the Marvel Unlimited app!

by Robyn Belt

Save 50% on your first two months of digital comics super-service Marvel Unlimited! Sign up today using promo code QUANTUM to enjoy unlimited instant access to over 30,000 Marvel Comics.

2000x2000-infinitycomics-spiderverse-38

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Carlos Hernandez, Eleonora Carlini, and Fer Sifuentes-Sujo: Now that Spider-Punk has removed Norman Osborn from power, what’s next for our favorite Brooklynite? Neighborhood domination! Wait, what?! How do a symbiote, an electric guitar, a song, and a dog help Spider-Punk save Brooklyn? Find out in SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED #38!

[RELATEDSpider-Punk: Get to Know Hobie Brown and His Punk Rock World]

This standalone special is the first chapter in a series of three one-shots that will explore the furthest corners of the Spider-Verse web. The Amazing Spider-Ma’am will take the spotlight in next Tuesday’s SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED #39, followed by a Silk solo story, “Story of My Life” in SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED #40 on March 7.

But for now, prepare for the punk rock Carnage! Take a peek at our preview to SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED #38, and stay tuned for fresh chapters from the Spider-Verse anthology series each Tuesday on the Marvel Unlimited app!

Preview panels from SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #38.
Preview panels from SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #38.
Preview panels from SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #38.
Preview panels from SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #38.

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

It's Time to Face the Music in New “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Arrives on Blu-ray

Culture & Lifestyle

‘Iron Man’ Director Jon Favreau Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Russell Dauterman Draws the Climactic Showdown Between Scarlet Witch and Scythia in 'Scarlet Witch' #5

Comics

Kang the Conqueror’s Wackiest Schemes

In this article: Infinity Comics, Marvel Unlimited, Silk (Cindy Moon)

Related

Comics

Your Complete Guide to 'Women of Marvel' #1

The annual comic that spotlights women creators and characters returns on March 22.

4 days ago

Comics

'Silk' #1 Sends Cindy Moon Back Into the Spider-Verse

In a new 'Silk' miniseries by Emily Kim and Ig Guara, Cindy Moon swings into another Spider-Verse adventure.

5 days ago

Comics

Great Entry Point Comics for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

New to Infinity Comics! Read any of these Moon Girl (and Devil!) stories now on the Marvel Unlimited app.

6 days ago

Comics

Valentine’s Day Reading on Marvel Unlimited

Feel the love with Deadpool, Spider-Man, the X-Men, Loki, and more!

1 week ago