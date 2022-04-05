Spider-Punk: Cody Ziglar Opens Up for Hobie Brown and His Punk Rock World

MARVEL.COM: SPIDER-PUNK #1 drops us right into the middle of Hobie Brown’s world. What was the first thing you knew it needed in order to anchor readers in his strange, yet familiar universe?

CODY ZIGLAR: I’d say the first thing is def just filling out who are the other folks Hobie is kicking it with. Jed [Mackay] already set up [that] there was a Spider-Army, so I wanted to see what Hobie’s community looked like. Who are his friends? How is he a friendly neighborhood Spider-Punk? Also, I knew I wanted to a have a Spider-Band of all Black & brown folks because you very rarely get to see those type of road movies. Also, I really wanted see what Riri looks like in this Punk-verse.

MARVEL.COM: What about Hobie’s personality puts the “punk” in Spider-Punk?

CODY ZIGLAR: I mean, Hobie was def dealt a pretty shit hand. He’s a kid that grew up on the street with other street kids and got his powers directly as a result of toxic waste being dumped in his hood. I think that def lead him to question authority and see that those in power aren’t always looking out for the little folk.

MARVEL.COM: What sets Hobie apart from all the other Spider-heroes in the big, wide Multiverse?

CODY ZIGLAR: A lot of the aforementioned stuff. Also, he’s not afraid to get in the thick of a fight. In fact, I say he welcomes it. He’s a lot [like] Vegeta in that regard: a dude who can be cocky and doesn’t mind leaning into it.

MARVEL.COM: Which aspect of his character do you relate to the most, and why?

CODY ZIGLAR: I mean, the headline traits are another Black kid who was heavy into punk and metal during my formative years. Also, feeling the need to change things and thumb your nose at government institutions.