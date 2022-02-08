New ‘Spidey and his Amazing Friends’ Free Comic Introduces Young Readers to Spider-Man Just in Time for Free Comic Book Day

Based on the hit Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends animated series now airing on Disney Junior, Disney+, YouTube, and Marvel HQ, the SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS FREE COMIC is a collection of stories from the My First Comic Reader series. These thrilling adventures starring Spidey, Miles Morales, and Ghost-Spider as well as Spider-Man’s greatest villains including Green Goblin and Doc Ock provide kids with a great entry point into comics reading and an exciting introduction to the world of Spider-Man! The not-to-be-missed comic also includes pages and pages of fun interactive activities that are sure to engage even the youngest of Spidey readers!

Enjoy the SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS FREE COMIC when it swings into comic shops on May 4! Check your local comic shop for inquiries regarding availability.

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS FREE COMIC ​​​​​​

Written by STEVEN BEHLING

Art by GIOVANNI RIGANO & ANTONELLO DALENA

Cover by FALCINELLI & Co.

To find a comic shop near you, visit www.comicshoplocator.com.