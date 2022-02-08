Comics
Published February 8, 2022

New ‘Spidey and his Amazing Friends’ Free Comic Introduces Young Readers to Spider-Man Just in Time for Free Comic Book Day

Collection of all-new stories starring Spidey, Miles Morales, and Ghost-Spider will arrive in comic shops on May 4!

by Marvel

It’s Spidey time! The new SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS FREE COMIC, a promotional comic that kids are sure to love, will be available in comic shops on May 4! Arriving in stores just days before Free Comic Book Day, it’s a perfect comic for retailers to hand out to younger readers and families looking to celebrate the spirit of comic books together.

Cover to SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS FREE COMIC by Falcinelli & Co.!
Based on the hit Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends animated series now airing on Disney Junior, Disney+, YouTube, and Marvel HQ, the SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS FREE COMIC is a collection of stories from the My First Comic Reader series. These thrilling adventures starring Spidey, Miles Morales, and Ghost-Spider as well as Spider-Man’s greatest villains including Green Goblin and Doc Ock provide kids with a great entry point into comics reading and an exciting introduction to the world of Spider-Man! The not-to-be-missed comic also includes pages and pages of fun interactive activities that are sure to engage even the youngest of Spidey readers! 

Enjoy the SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS FREE COMIC when it swings into comic shops on May 4! Check your local comic shop for inquiries regarding availability. 

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS FREE COMIC ​​​​​​
Written by STEVEN BEHLING
Art by GIOVANNI RIGANO & ANTONELLO DALENA
Cover by FALCINELLI & Co.

 

 To find a comic shop near you, visit www.comicshoplocator.com. 

Movies

WATCH: Tom Holland and Zendaya Spill Secrets from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Comics

The Biggest, Baddest, Most Dangerous Team of Avengers Returns in ‘Savage Avengers’ #1

Games

Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals Captain America (Sam Wilson) and Misty Knight

Comics

Peggy Carter Wields The Shield In New 'Captain Carter #1' Trailer

Comics

Hulk's Incredible 60-Year History Told Through the Eyes of One Visionary Storyteller

In this article: Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy), Doctor Octopus (Otto Octavius), Green Goblin (Norman Osborn)

