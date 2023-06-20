Comics
Published June 20, 2023

The Scourge Strikes in New 'Star Wars: Dark Droids' Variant Covers

Check out Rachael Stott’s Scourged Variant Covers that will run on all five issues of 'Star Wars: Dark Droids' starting in August.

by Marvel

First, it comes for the metal… Then, it came for everything else.

A new threat will be unleashed throughout the galaxy far, far away in STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS, the all-new Marvel Comics crossover event kicking off in August. Written by Charles Soule and drawn by Luke Ross, this dark and terrifying tale will introduce a malevolent entity known as the Scourge, which will corrupt droids, cyborgs, and everything in between and cause chaos for the Empire and Rebellion alike. 

A new line of variant covers by Rachael Stott spotlights some of its’ prime targets including C-3PO, Beilert Valance, and in a shocking twist, Darth Vader! After all, there is no greater prize than the Force and since he’s more machine than man, the Scourge will seek to claim it from none other than the Dark Lord of the Sith himself!

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #1

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #1 Scourged Variant Cover by Rachael Stott

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #1 (OF 5)
Written by CHARLES SOULE
Art by LUKE ROSS
Scourged Variant Cover by RACHAEL STOTT
On Sale 8/2

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #2

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #2 Scourged Variant Cover by Rachael Stott

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #2 (OF 5)
Written by CHARLES SOULE
Art by LUKE ROSS
Scourged Variant Cover by RACHAEL STOTT
On Sale 9/6

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #3 (OF 5)

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #3 Scourged Variant Cover by Rachael Stott

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #3 (OF 5)
Written by CHARLES SOULE
Art by LUKE ROSS
Scourged Variant Cover by RACHAEL STOTT
On Sale 10/11

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #4

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #4 Scourged Variant Cover by Rachael Stott

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #4 (OF 5)
Written by CHARLES SOULE
Art by LUKE ROSS
Scourged Variant Cover by RACHAEL STOTT
On Sale November

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #5

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #5 Scourged Variant Cover by Rachael Stott

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #5 (OF 5)
Written by CHARLES SOULE
Art by LUKE ROSS
Scourged Variant Cover by RACHAEL STOTT
On Sale December

Stott’s Scourged Variant Covers will adorn all five issues of the main event series and will also be available as virgin variant covers. Check them out now and pick up STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #1 on August 2.

Comics

Tony Stark and Emma Frost Tie the Knot in 'X-Men'/'Invincible Iron Man' Crossover Event

Games

Everything You Need to Know About Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Pre-Orders

TV Shows

Original Documentary ‘Stan Lee’ Now Streaming on Disney+

Comics

Read the Complete ‘Secret Invasion’ on Marvel Unlimited

Movies

'The Incredible Hulk' Smashes Its Way Onto Disney+

In this article: Star Wars

