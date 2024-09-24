Storm Debuts a New Costume in Issue Two of Her New Solo Ongoing Series

Written by Murewa Ayodele and drawn by Lucas Werneck, STORM will positon Ororo Munroe as Earth’s Mightiest Mutant as she safeguards the planet against high-level threats from the Storm Sanctuary—her new headquarters in Atlanta.



Showcasing her as the Omega-Level powerhouse she is, it’s a bright new era for the iconic X-Man, and with a new era, comes a new costume. In addition to a show stopping new main costume, Werneck has been busy designing all kinds of stunning looks for Storm’s upcoming adventures, and today, fans can check out a reimagined version of Storm’s classic silver suit that will debut in STORM (2024) #2.



Determined to make STORM the most epic series on stands, Ayodele and Werneck’s opening issue sees Storm dive headfirst into a potential nuclear meltdown. From there, her sagas only escalate as she catches the attention (and admiration) of omnipotent cosmic forces like Oblivion, as well as supervillains that match her standing such as Doctor Doom.



As Storm cements her role as the world’s prime protector, she’ll require a wardrobe that can meet any challenge! Fans can look forward to a variety of new additions to the character’s rich history of memorable costumes, including armors, cosmically-charged suits, and of course, plenty of high-fashion out-of-costume attire worthy of a goddess.

"Fashion is always one of the many tools that I reach for when looking for inspiration," Werneck explained. "You can tell so much about a character through their clothes, and this kind of visual narrative is something that I love. Now you can imagine how excited I was when Marvel gave me the opportunity and space to work with the fashion of such an iconic character like Ororo."

"I’m really trying to give her a sense of style," he added. "I imagine her having this kind of goddess aura, but she also has so much humanity in her, so the challenge here is to translate all of the aspects that define her in the way she dresses, moves, talks—the way that she lives. I'm having so much fun, and I hope that the fans enjoy all the tiny details that we’re building for her along with all the surprises that we cooking in this series."