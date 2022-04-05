Marvel's Stormbreakers Create Landscape Variant Covers Showcasing Iconic Marvel Locales
Check out the final variant cover program of the 2020-2022 Stormbreakers class.
The next Marvel Stormbreakers variant covers are here!
In the latest collection of covers produced by Marvel’s class of elite artists, fans can be transported to various locations throughout the Marvel Universe. The technological advanced Wakanda, the mysterious jungles of the Savage Land, the mean streets of Madripoor, and the quaint yet fearsome Doom-led Latveria are all brought to life in stunning postcard-style artwork by R.B. Silva, Peach Momoko, Carmen Carnero, and Natacha Bustos, four of the inaugural Marvel Stormbreakers program that was kicked off in 2020.
An evolution of Marvel’s Young Guns program, Marvel’s Stormbreakers represents the comic book industry’s most acclaimed and visionary artistic talents. Marvel Comics has been proud to uplift Carmen Carnero, R.B. Silva, Natacha Bustos, Patrick Gleason, Iban Coello, Peach Momoko, Joshua Cassara and Juann Cabal, and while their contributions to Marvel Comics storytelling are far from over, it’s time to welcome a new generation of Stormbreakers later this year!
“Congratulations to the 2020-2022 class of Marvel's Stormbreakers artists!” Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski said. “The work of all these titanic talents has been and will continue to be absolutely outstanding! I cannot tell you how excited I am to see what comes next for these eight incredible illustrators."
"And while this celebrated class may be drawing to a close, our Stormbreakers program isn’t going to end here. A new class of industry-shaking talent is just around the corner, and I just can't wait for you to see who’s next!”
On Sale 5/4
X-FORCE #28 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by PEACH MOMOKO
X-MEN #11 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by CARMEN CARNERO with colors by ROMULO FAJARDO JR.
On Sale 5/11
CAPTAIN AMERICA SYMBOL OF TRUTH #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by NATACHA BUSTOS
On Sale 6/8
BLACK PANTHER #7 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by RB SILVA with colors by DAVID CURIEL
Check out the four latest STORMBREAKERS covers now and stayed tuned for announcements about the future of the program!
