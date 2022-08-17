'Strange' Writer Jed MacKay Breaks Down Doctor Strange's Return

Doctor Strange lives! In Jed Mackay and Marcelo Ferreira's STRANGE (2022) #5, the Harvestman took off his mask, revealing none other than Stephen Strange underneath. Following his recent demise(s), Stephen became a different kind of Sorcerer Supreme and now obeys another master: Death herself. While he has kept this terrible truth from his wife Clea, who took up his former mantle in his stead, their mutual pursuit of the Blasphemy Cartel brings them ever closer together – and neither of them may be prepared for what happens next.

Speaking to Marvel.com, MacKay explained exactly why Stephen Strange was never destined for a peaceful afterlife. He broke down Strange's new look as the Harvestman, describing it as the "inverse" of his Sorcerer Supreme costume. He also teased the Blasphemy Cartel's endgame, Clea's eventual confrontation with Stephen, Wong's major role in the next issue, and more.

MARVEL.COM: How long have you been planning to bring Stephen Strange back into the fold? Why now?

JED MACKAY: Well, I wouldn't say he's in the fold just yet – but Stephen Strange is certainly back in play, and as we now know, has been since STRANGE (2022) #1. Strange is too great a prize, too much of a busybody to retire into an afterlife, and as Death's own Sorcerer Supreme, we see that he's been working behind the scenes. To what end? We'll have to see.

MARVEL.COM: Stephen has a new look! Tell me about working with Marcelo Ferreira to create his Harvestman alter ego.

JED MACKAY: I had some idea of what I wanted the Harvestman to look like, and Marcelo, in typical fashion, created something better. We were looking for something that would be the inverse counterpart to the Sorcerer Supreme – the grim raiment of Death, in contrast the rich panoply of life that magic, and the Sorcerer Supreme, represents. Deathmask, keys and lock, tattered cloak and scythe... Marcelo took the shell of an idea and came up with something iconic.