Superior Spider-Man Returns in 10th Anniversary Spectacular

This October, Otto Octavius is back as the Superior Spider-Man!

Teased last week, the spider-team that redefined the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN will reunite to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the most monumental and shocking Spidey story in a generation in SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS #1! Superior Spidey creators Dan Slott and Ryan Stegman will be joined by superstar artists Mark Bagley, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Humberto Ramos to deliver a Spider-Man story SUPERIOR to all others in this giant-sized one-shot.

The era of SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN that kicked off when a dying Doctor Octopus swapped his mind into Peter Parker’s body was a mega hit with fans in 2013. Determined to prove himself better in every single way, Doc Ock ruthlessly made his way through Spider-Man’s legendary rogues' gallery, shocking fellow heroes with his violent approach to crimefighting before learning harsh lessons about great responsibility. Did Doc Ock have his fill of the web-head lifestyle or is ready to trade in his metal arms and be the smartest, strongest super hero in the Marvel Universe once more?



“A run that started with outrage ended with nearly universal accolades,” Executive Editor Nick Lowe shared. “So we were super excited to gather the folks who made SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN the historic book it was back together!!!”



“The challenge Marvel gave me was: for the 10th anniversary, how can we revisit Superior, without repeating ourselves, and while telling a story that impacts Spider-Man's world today?” Slott explained. “SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS is going to take an untold Superior tale, and drag it kicking, screaming, and violently exploding into the present. It's going to give you everything you liked about Superior but in new surprising ways. No time travel. No clones. And no way we're telling you how. Read the book!”