Superstar Artists Immortalize the Greatest Moments of Al Ewing’s ‘Immortal Hulk’ in New Covers

The end of one of the most critically-acclaimed comic runs in recent history arrives next month with IMMORTAL HULK #50, a special giant-sized issue that will present the epic conclusion to years of buildup, mystery, and Gamma-powered additions to the Hulk mythology. To celebrate the end of this groundbreaking journey, some of the industry’s top artists have delivered outstanding ‘Immortal Moments’ variant covers that depict some of the highlights of the last 49 issues.