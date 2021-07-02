Comics
Published July 2, 2021

Enter the Crossroads Dimension with 'Symbiote Spider-Man'

Peter David, Greg Land, Jay Leisten, and Frank D’Armata set out with Spider-Man again!

by Marvel

PETER DAVID AND GREG LAND DO THE TIME WARP AGAIN!

After three sense-shattering series, Peter David, Greg Land, Jay Leisten, and Frank D’Armata—the entire SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN crew—return for a new Web-Slinger story! This time, they’re taking Spider-Man down the road less traveled to the supremely psychedelic CROSSROADS DIMENSION! 

Watch it all unfold beginning on July 28 in SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #1!

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #1 cover by Greg Land
SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #1 cover by Greg Land

In their most ambitious series yet, the SYMBIOTE team puts Peter Parker and his alien costume on a collision course with none other than the Incredible Hulk in a story set just before Peter David’s landmark run on the Hulk series!

Flip through the mag below, then pre-order a copy with your local comic shop before reading on July 28!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: First Look At Brand-New Spidey Funkos, Figures, and More

TV Shows

Listen to the Digital Soundtrack for Loki: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-3) Now

3:33

Ask Marvel

Natasha & Yelena's Road Trip Playlist?! | Ask Marvel

Comics

Look Inside the Next 'United States of Captain America'

Comics

What's Coming to Marvel Unlimited in July

In this article: Hulk (Bruce Banner), Black Cat (Felicia Hardy), Spider-Man (Peter Parker)
1/
SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #1 preview art by Greg Land with inks by Jay Leisten and colors by Frank D’Armata

