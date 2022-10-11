Comics
Published October 11, 2022

Anna Ameyama Makes Avengers-Worthy BBQ in ‘T.E.S.T. Kitchen’ #3

Try the latest recipe from the culinary crossover series on the Marvel Unlimited app!

by Robyn Belt

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Chef Anna Ameyama serves up a new recipe in T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #3!

Tony Stark continues to challenge his new chef, this time tasking her with making a scrumptious Birthday Dinner for Janet Van Dyne, aka The Wasp. And all her fellow Avengers must love it too. Find out if Anna is up to the task by trying out her special barbeque recipe included in this issue!

Preview pages from T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #3.
Preview pages from T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #3.
Preview pages from T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #3.
Preview pages from T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #3.
Preview pages from T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #3.
Preview pages from T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #3.
Preview pages from T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #3.
Preview pages from T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #3.
Preview pages from T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #3.
Preview pages from T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #3.
Preview pages from T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #3.
Preview pages from T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #3.

