Chef Anna Serves Up a Delicious Halloween in ‘T.E.S.T. Kitchen Halloween Special Infinity Comic’
Make this Iron Man-approved pumpkin soup for yourself!
Time to head to the kitchen for another issue of Infinity Comics’ T.E.S.T. KITCHEN, brought to you by Michelin Star Chef Paul Eschbach and series artist E.J. Su!
In T.E.S.T. KITCHEN HALLOWEEN SPECIAL INFINITY COMIC, available now on the Marvel Unlimited app, Chef Anna Ameyama gives Iron Man: Tony Stark some new ideas for what to do with all those Halloween carved pumpkin remains. Read the issue now featuring some of your favorite Super Heroes sporting classic Halloween costumes! And, of course, this issue's delicious recipe.
Try making Chef Anna’s sweet and savory pumpkin soup for yourself. It’s sure to be a super-powered hit!
Read the T.E.S.T. KITCHEN HALLOWEEN SPECIAL INFINITY COMIC on the Marvel Unlimited app now, and discover new recipes each month from this culinary crossover series.
