The Ant-Man, Wasp, and Kang Comics to Read Right Now

Get ready to journey into the Microverse on the Marvel Unlimited app! New from the exclusive Infinity Comics lineup, read a handful of vertical comics (perfect for on-the-go reading!) starring Ant-Man: Scott Lang, the Wasp, and the conquering Kang! These starting points will get you up to speed, and are ideal for new readers (or those looking for fresh comics to add to their reading queue). Read about each new or upcoming comic, and stay tuned to Marvel Unlimited for more daily editions to the Infinity Comics slate.

WHO IS…? KANG INFINITY COMIC #1 (OUT NOW!)

From creators Rich Douek, Ramón F. Bachs, and Pete Pantazis: With all of time at his disposal, the tyrant Kang has dedicated his life to one goal: CONQUERING! Now, travel across the ages to learn the origins of Kang, from ancient eras to his conflicts with the Avengers to the far reaches of the future! This excellent primer will revisit Kang’s earliest days as Nathaniel Richards, his rise as Rama-Tut, the loss of his love Ravonna, and even his latest conquests that will determine the very fabric of the Marvel Universe.

