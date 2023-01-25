Comics
Published January 25, 2023

The (Full) Origin of Kang the Conqueror

"At the end there is only Kang."

by Robyn Belt

2000x2000-infinitycomics-whoiskang

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Rich Douek, Ramón F. Bachs, and Pete Pantazis: With all of time at his disposal, the tyrant Kang has dedicated his life to one goal: CONQUERING! Now, travel across the ages to learn the origins of Kang in WHO IS...? KANG INFINITY COMIC #1, from ancient eras to his conflicts with the Avengers to the far reaches of the future!

This excellent primer will revisit Kang’s earliest days as Nathaniel Richards, his rise as Rama-Tut, the loss of his love Ravonna, and even his latest conquests that will determine the very future of the Marvel Universe. And it’s all perfectly adapted for on-the-go reading on the Marvel Unlimited app! Grab your first look at WHO IS...? KANG INFINITY COMIC #1 below, then read the full issue today.

[RELATEDThe Many Faces of Kang]

Preview panels from WHO IS...? KANG INFINITY COMIC #1.
Comics

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Wong's Greatest Comic Moments

Comics

The Avengers Stand Against a Cascade of World-Ending Cataclysms in New Run by Jed Mackay and C.F. Villa

Games

Marvel Holds a K-Pop Concert in Space with Luna Snow Featuring Luna From f(x)

TV Shows

NEW TRAILER: Marvel's 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' coming to Disney+

Comics

January 18's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

