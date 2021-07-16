The Frog as Worthy as Thor

Featured in the freshly revealed cover for this October's THOR #18, Throg has been leaping across the mighty Marvel Universe for over three decades—and he continues to capture the hearts and minds of True Believers everywhere.

But the streets of New York and the walkways of Central Park weren’t always so safe...especially for a frog. Sure, Spider-Man, the Avengers, and all of the “big” heroes had something to do with it, but even those on high can miss some of the action taking place down below their general line of sight.

Most animals know about the great “War in Central Park” between the frogs and rats, but rumor suggests that Thor himself came down as a great frog, who then slew nearly all of the vile rats. Brave Throg—then known as Puddlegulp!—ran after the glistening green savior to warn him of the still-present rats following behind the transmuted thunderer. It was then that Puddlegulp found himself gifted with a sliver of Thor’s mighty Mjolnir. Some learned froggian scribes suggest Thor's mystical goats accidentally chipped the famed hammer, but no one could ever believe that! No, Puddlegulp was gifted the grand sliver, and with it, he became Throg! Slayer of Rats and the Fierce Fulminator of Frogdom!