Comics
Published June 30, 2021

The Tragic Death At The Hellfire Gala Is Revealed As The Trial Of Magneto Begins

Spoiler Warning for X-FACTOR #10!

by Marvel

As the Hellfire Gala came to an end in today’s X-FACTOR #10 so did the life of one of Marvel’s most iconic heroes, the Scarlet Witch! This shocking murder will lead directly into THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO, a brand-new limited series launching in August written by X-Factor scribe Leah Williams with art by Lucas Werneck (Empyre: X-Men). 

The very future of Krakoa is threatened as a trial begins that will divide the thriving mutant nation. In this pivotal moment in Jonathan Hickman’s era of X-Men, the ongoing tension between the Avengers and the X-Men will explode as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes arrive on Krakoa to seek justice for their fallen teammate. All eyes turn to Magneto but Marvel fans know all too well that when it comes to Magneto and the Maximoff twins, nothing is ever as simple as it seems. Once thought to be father and daughter, Magneto and Scarlet Witch have a storied history that began in the earliest days of the X-Men and now their unpredictable saga gets a new chapter… 

Check out superstar artist Mark Brooks’ hauntingly beautiful cover below and discover the truth behind the story that will shake Krakoa to its core when THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 hits stands on August 18th!

The Trial of Magneto

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘Loki’: Watch the New Mid-Season Sneak Peek Now

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Loki’ Episode 3

Comics

Jamie McKelvie Joins Kelly Thompson for Landmark 'Captain Marvel' #30

Comics

June 30's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Who Is Sylvie Lushton, AKA Enchantress?

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: X-Men, Magneto (Max Eisenhardt), Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff)

Related

Comics

The Comics History of Scarlet Witch and Magneto

Explore their tumultuous history that led to the shocking events of ‘X-Factor’ #10, out in comic shops now!

3 hours ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Kamala, Doreen, and Miles Head to Charles Xavier's Academy in 'Marvel's Avengers Assembly: X-Change Students 101'

Your exclusive first look at Preeti Chhibber and James Lancett's third book in the ‘Marvel’s Avengers Assembly’ series, arriving early 2022!

7 hours ago

Podcasts

Chris Cooper on Northstar and the Historic 'Alpha Flight' #106 Issue

The writer and one of Marvel's first openly gay editors discusses 'Marvel's Voices: Pride,' the original X-Men, Northstar, and more!

23 hours ago

Comics

Rob Liefeld Returns to 'X-Force' in 30th Anniversary Special

Rob Liefeld’s 'X-Force: Killshot' arrives in November!

5 days ago