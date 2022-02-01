The Year's Biggest Stories Begin In Marvel's Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1

Marvel Comics will celebrate Free Comic Book Day this year with THREE separate Free Comic one-shots including FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1. Packed with three stories, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN will offer fans new and old an exciting entry point into some of Marvel’s biggest upcoming stories and characters!

Announced earlier today, the next Marvel Comics event will arrive this summer! Written by Kieron Gillen with art by Valerio Schiti, JUDGMENT DAY will see the Avengers try desperately to avert a war between the Eternals and the X-Men. Fans will get their first glimpse at the conflict in FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN with a prelude story by Gillen and artist Dustin Weaver.

Also coming this summer will be the X-Men’s second annual HELLFIRE GALA! Last year, mutantkind terraformed Mars and announced a new team of X-Men… what do they have in store for the Marvel Universe this time around? Find out in a lead-in story by X-MEN scribe Gerry Duggan and artist Matteo Lolli!