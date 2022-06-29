The Young Avengers Are Back

What excited you the most about this project as creators?

ANTHONY OLIVEIRA: The Young Avengers have been one of the stories I have always wanted to work on, and the nature of this project (six individual character pieces, all forming one big story) meant we could really hit the taproot of each character and see what makes them tick. Working with editor Sarah Brunstad (along with Anita Okoye) and letterist Ariana Maher again is a dream come true, and getting to know Jethro and see his talent at work is a phenomenal treat. Our first issue also features some of Dijjo Lima’s last colors, and I am so grateful and honored to have a gift like that grace a script I worked on. I will be forever thankful.

One thing that really excited me too was the form of the Infinity Comic; what happens when there is no page-turn, but an endless trajectory towards some final point? That really informed the superstructure of the story on a thematic as well as formal level: What if something wonderful and powerful and terrifying were hurtling ever downward, across space and time, towards a destination as uncertain as it is inevitable?

JETHRO MORALES: Working on a vertical comic layout is very new to me too, so that alone is both exciting and challenging! As for the Young Avengers, I really enjoyed drawing Hawkeye [Kate Bishop] and her fight scenes.

Any favorite Young Avengers runs or solo character series that you've appreciated as fans? (Or can recommend for Unlimited readers!)

JETHRO MORALES: It's Hawkeye for me. Simply amazing bow and arrow action.

ANTHONY OLIVEIRA: I have been reading YOUNG AVENGERS since the very first week it came out! I remember in those early days thinking it was impossible that what seemed to be happening with Wiccan and Hulkling was actually happening—queer people like us just weren’t shown in comics or on TV. It was like a miracle.

Plus, one of the real joys of working on Marvel Unlimited for a huge nerd like me is knowing the audience has the back issues right there for them. This Young Avengers series is ready to go for people who don’t need the deep lore, but if you’re interested, you can dive right back in to the old WEST COAST AVENGERS and FANTASTIC FOUR and X-MEN back issues that informed it—or in some cases, even read the original scenes it’s re-depicting! This story is full of deep cuts, weird continuity connections, and insider beats, and the pleasure of Marvel Unlimited is that great, glorious archive of back issues is all just a click away. It’s all I ever wanted and dreamed of as a kid, and now it’s come true. I can’t wait for people to see it.