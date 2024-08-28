Tony Stark Rebuilds His Legacy in Philip Tan's 'Iron Man' #1 Foil Cover
Check out the special Foil Variant Cover for Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Spencer Ackerman and artist Julius Ohta’s 'Iron Man' #1, on sale this October.
A brutal era of IRON MAN begins this October!
Making his Marvel Comics debut, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Spencer Ackerman will team up with rising star artist Julius Ohta to build an epic new run of Marvel’s Armored Avenger. Like all of Marvel’s major launches, IRON MAN (2024) #1 will sport a special Foil Variant Cover that fans can see today.
Drawn by acclaimed artist Philip Tan, the piece depicts Tony Stark emerging from the rubble of his past suits in his new armor. Dubbed the “Improvised Iron Man,” fans will see it assembled throughout the series as Tony does what he does best—tinkering and upgrading it to counter anything the world throws at him.
Roxxon and A.I.M. team up to take on Stark Unlimited! But they’re ready for the old Tony Stark. This one? He’s a lot angrier than he used to be. Iron Man is going to war! He’s determined to never hit rock bottom again, his old enemies will face an Iron Man more than willing to fight back, play dirty, and unleash every bit of his intellect to bring them down! New armor, old enemies, and unbelievable twists abound in this fresh take on a fury-powered Iron Man!
"Winning a Pulitzer is cool and all, but it's not writing for Marvel Comics," Ackerman shared. "And to write IRON MAN is a very specific dream come true. A lot of comics' best creators have used Iron Man to tell big stories about security and freedom—with a whole lot of super hero action, of course—and I can't wait to build on their legacy."
IRON MAN #1
Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN
Art by JULIUS OHTA
Cover by YASMINE PUTRI
Foil Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN
On Sale 10/23
Check out Tan’s cover and preorder IRON MAN #1 at your local comic shop today. Stay tuned next week for the debut of the IRON MAN #1 comic trailer!
