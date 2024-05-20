Kingpin Forms the Sinister Six, Ultimate She-Hulk Debuts, & More in Upcoming Ultimate Issues

ULTIMATE X-MEN #6

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 8/28

The action-packed finale of the first arc! Armor, Maystorm and the rest of the team hunt down the mysterious shadow! But is this group of scrappy teens prepared to face true darkness? And don’t miss the reveal of the final member of the group on the last page!

