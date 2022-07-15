'Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven' #1 First Look Pits Ultraman Against a Kaiju (or Two)

Following acclaimed limited series THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN and THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN, Ultraman will return to Marvel Comics in ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN by Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom, and Davide Tinto. In anticipation of the new series, Marvel.com can show you a special first look at the Kaiju action he will face as he uncovers answers to a decades-long mystery.

Giant Kaiju roam, a sinister conspiracy consolidates power, and there’s nobody left to stop it — because Ultraman is GONE! How did the situation go so wrong…? And how can the United Science Patrol claw their way back from the brink? The answers lie in the appearance of an enigmatic new Ultra and a secret that has remained hidden for decades. From distant stars to lost dimensions, untangling this twisted web will require Shin Hayata to go farther and fight harder than ever before.

"Kyle and I's reimagination of this universe started with a long-term masterplan — which is why we featured Dan Moroboshi's mysterious disappearance in the very first pages of THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN," said Groom. "It's so exciting to have reached the stage where we can now pull back the curtain on that mystery...and its world-shaking implications!"

Preview the battles to come in this special first look at ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN #1 below!