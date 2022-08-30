Comics
Published August 30, 2022

New 'Unforgiven' Saga Brings Marvel's Team of Super Hero Vampires Out of the Shadows

Kicking off next year, Tim Seeley and Sid Kotian craft a new three-part vampire epic starting with 'Unforgiven: Spider-Man.'

by Marvel

In 2023, a band of vampires will creep out of the darkest depths of the Marvel Universe to do the unthinkable: save the world!

The Forgiven, the fan-favorite team of unlikely super heroes that debuted in 2011’s FEAR ITSELF: HULK VS. DRACULA, will star in a series of one-shots next year. Written by Tim Seeley and drawn by Sid Kotian, the three-part story will reintroduce these strange heroes and see them make big waves across the Marvel Universe, interacting with the likes of the X-Men, Spider-Man, and, the team’s inspiration, Captain America

Who can resist the call of the blood? A group of vigilante vampires have decided to fight crime — while at the same time, wage a desperate war within themselves to reject their own bloodthirsty natures! The Forgiven’s new saga will kick off in SPIDER-MAN: UNFORGIVEN #1, where the team will confront a new foe with a desire to transform vampires into their most powerful and violent selves. The storyline will then continue with more high-stakes vampire drama in X-MEN: UNFORGIVEN #1 and AVENGERS: UNFORGIVEN #1. This epic struggle for the souls of the soulless will make readers rethink the place these creatures of the night have in the Marvel Universe! 
 
"I love Marvel super heroes, no doubt, but I've got a special obsession with Marvel's horror heroes,” Seeley explained. “UNFORGIVEN gives that creepy, sexy, weird underbelly a chance to shine as a horrific conspiracy unites a crew of vampires with Spider-Man, the X-Men and Captain America, and shows us the stark differences (and surprisingly similarities) of those who are gifted with the ability to fight evil, and those who have to carry evil's curse. By the end of this epic event, we'll have toured a lot of dark corners of the Marvel Universe, and reminded readers that monsters are at its shrunken black heart!"

UNFORGIVEN: SPIDER-MAN #1 cover by Kyle Hotz

UNFORGIVEN: SPIDER-MAN #1
Written by TIM SEELEY
Art by SID KOTIAN
Cover by KYLE HOTZ

Check out the cover of SPIDER-MAN: UNFORGIVEN and see the Forgiven team up with some of Marvel’s greatest heroes next year!

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

