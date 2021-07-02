Comics
Published July 2, 2021

Look Inside the Next 'United States of Captain America'

Featuring Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson—and introducing Nichelle Wright!

by Marvel

Next time, in THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA...

Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson are hot on the trail of the shield thief, but their adversary remains one step ahead, and he has friends in low places. Some of Captain America’s oldest enemies are behind this scheme, but can Sam and Steve figure out who these enemies are and what they want, in time to stop them?

Plus! Who is Nichelle Wright, the Captain America of Harrisburg? And will her community stand up for her when the shield thief frames her for a terrible crime?

Find out at your local comic shop on July 28 in THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #2!

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 cover by Gerald Parel
THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 cover by Gerald Parel

Written by Christopher Cantwell with art by Dale Eaglesham and colors by Matt Milla, THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 has a second Sentinel of Liberty inspired story in store for you, stalwarts. The Nichelle Wright-focused feature is written by Mohale Mashigo with art by Marvel's Stormbreaker Natacha Bustos with colors also by the masterful Milla!

“The thing I can say about Nichelle," says Mashigo, "is that she is working day and night to bring change into a world where she feels defeated. Nichelle is a light in a dark time and she wants to take ownership of her community and space in America.”

Nichelle Wright designed by Natacha Bustos

“There are very few occasions when you have the opportunity to contribute to the creation of a character as genuine and powerful as Nichelle," adds Bustos. "She is undoubtedly one of the characters that I am most proud to have designed, for all that she represents and what she means for the community.”

Look inside both stories with the gallery below, then pre-order the ish at your LCS before reading on July 28!

In this article: Sam Wilson, Captain America (Steve Rogers)
1/
THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 variant cover by Ernanda Souza

