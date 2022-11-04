The Marvel Universe Faces a Simian Takeover in New 'Planet of the Apes' Variant Covers
Check out the first batch of 'Planet of the Apes' variant covers, coming to comic shops in February!
Earlier this year, Marvel Entertainment announced that the PLANET OF THE APES franchise will return to Marvel Comics with all-new stories starting in early 2023! The legendary science fiction franchise has spanned over five decades with media including comics, books, films, television series, video games, and toys and now it’s the dawn of a new era! To celebrate the launch of the upcoming PLANET OF THE APES comic series, some of Marvel’s biggest talents have crafted stunning variant covers depicting Marvel super heroes trapped on a world ruled by apes! Just like the groundbreaking film series, these scenes range from action-packed to poignant and will grace the covers of Marvel’s hottest titles throughout February!
Marvel Comics and PLANET OF THE APES have a rich history that goes back over 40 years. Marvel first published PLANET OF THE APES stories in 1974, and in 1975, Marvel published ADVENTURES ON THE PLANET OF THE APES, full-color adaptations of the iconic Planet of the Apes films. Now, Planet of the Apes is back at Marvel and ready to take comics by storm!
On Sale 2/1
AVENGERS #65 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #9 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY ESAD RIBIĆ
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #3 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN
MOON KNIGHT #20 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL
SCARLET WITCH #2 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT
SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #1 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE
VENOM #16 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY BJORN BARENDS
X-FORCE #37 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY ALAN DAVIS
On Sale 2/8
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI
BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #1 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS
BLACK PANTHER #14 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #10 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM
DAREDEVIL #8 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON
GHOST RIDER #11 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY
On Sale 2/15
AVENGERS FOREVER #14 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI
CAPTAIN MARVEL #46 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO
FANTASTIC FOUR #4 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL
HULK #12 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #3 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA
MARAUDERS #11 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ
MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #3 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA
SPIDER-MAN #5 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA
WOLVERINE #30 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND
On Sale 2/22
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #20 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO
DEADPOOL #4 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY MIKE McKONE
DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #4 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY JOHN CASSADAY
IMMORAL X-MEN #1 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO
Check out the first PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVERS now and stay tuned for details about the upcoming new comic series!
